Fire Chief says he's confident in recommending termination of firefighter at center of child molesting case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute firefighter at the center of a child molestation investigation will soon learn his future with the department, according to Fire Chief Jeff Fisher.

News 10 received information about an execution session of the Terre Haute Fire Merit Commission late Wednesday afternoon. Chief Fisher says that meet will involve discussion about Rodger Plunkett, II.

Fisher says the departmental investigation into any possible violations of rules or regulations is now complete. Fisher says he’s confident in moving forward in recommending Plunkett be terminated on those terms.

The executive session is happening on Thursday, October 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Terre Haute City Hall. This session is closed to the public.

The criminal investigation involving the child molesting charges is ongoing. Plunkett faces five charges based on allegations from two victims. Court records allege the abuse spanned from 1998 to 2005.

Plunkett has been suspended with pay since his arrest on September 4. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in the Vigo County Jail on $100,000 bond. According to online records, a bail review hearing is set for next Thursday.