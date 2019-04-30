Finishing touches being made on Eastern Greene High School building project

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Lorri Vandeventer has been at Eastern Greene since 1999. When she and her colleagues found out they were moving to a new building in 2008, expectations were high.

Vandeventer says, "It was very exciting when we moved over. We moved over in an ice storm. Everybody was slipping and sliding and we got inside and it was very new and fresh."

Unfortunately, that new and fresh feeling went away.

Vandeventer explains, "Above my door I had, there was a crack in the wall that you could see daylight out of. You could stand and see daylight out of. And we had multiple rooms that had water coming through in various places."

Eastern Greene school district went through litigation to recover the money spent on the fractured facility. More than a decade since the move repairs are now complete.

Eastern Greene schools superintendent Ted Baechtold says, "It does give me a sense of accomplishment that we have gotten this situation that has been hanging over our head for a long time, we've finally got it resolved. And we've got it repaired."

Workers sealed cracks and built an exoskeleton outside of the building. Additionally, the number of windows have been drastically reduced. All in an effort to keep the building watertight.

Eastern Greene high school principal Doug Lewis says, "There was a little bit of construction noise outside but the student's and teachers have all been great with that. They understand that it is a means to an end to get where we're at."

Wrapping up a project to help students and teachers get back to normal.

Vandeventer says, "It looks so nice on the outside, the brick is awesome. It looks and feels sturdy and we're just real pleased to be in an area where we can get back to it."