Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Finishing touches being made on Eastern Greene High School building project

A project to fix issues with the structure of the building is almost complete.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Lorri Vandeventer has been at Eastern Greene since 1999. When she and her colleagues found out they were moving to a new building in 2008, expectations were high.

Vandeventer says, "It was very exciting when we moved over. We moved over in an ice storm. Everybody was slipping and sliding and we got inside and it was very new and fresh."

Unfortunately, that new and fresh feeling went away.

Vandeventer explains, "Above my door I had, there was a crack in the wall that you could see daylight out of. You could stand and see daylight out of. And we had multiple rooms that had water coming through in various places."

Eastern Greene school district went through litigation to recover the money spent on the fractured facility. More than a decade since the move repairs are now complete.

Eastern Greene schools superintendent Ted Baechtold says, "It does give me a sense of accomplishment that we have gotten this situation that has been hanging over our head for a long time, we've finally got it resolved. And we've got it repaired."

Workers sealed cracks and built an exoskeleton outside of the building. Additionally, the number of windows have been drastically reduced. All in an effort to keep the building watertight.

Eastern Greene high school principal Doug Lewis says, "There was a little bit of construction noise outside but the student's and teachers have all been great with that. They understand that it is a means to an end to get where we're at."

Wrapping up a project to help students and teachers get back to normal.

Vandeventer says, "It looks so nice on the outside, the brick is awesome. It looks and feels sturdy and we're just real pleased to be in an area where we can get back to it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin and Deming Elementary

Image

Local homeschooled students take to the stage for Seussical the Musical, Jr.

Image

Terre Haute street closed for sewer repairs

Image

Tracking storms in the Wabash Valley

Image

Fixing the problems at Eastern Greene

Image

Girl Scout leaders visit Terre Haute

Image

Public election test in Terre Haute

Image

ISU says it will continue the search for new police chief later this year

Image

County leaders set to update federal judge on jail progress

Image

How is all of this rain impacting farmers?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says