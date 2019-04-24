Final pieces of North Central High School benches honoring students killed in crash unveiled

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - North Central High School in Farmersburg is taking another step in its memorial process.
It is all to honor three boys killed in a car crash last December.
Those three teens are Thomas Jaroscak, Kegan Ennen, and Tyson Boyll.
We've told you how the community collected bottle caps to make benches to remember the students.
On Wednesday they were finally able to unveil the final pieces of the benches.
Each bench now has a plaque with the names and pictures of each boy.
A fourth bench represents a memorial for any future students who may pass away in their time at the school.
It is a way for the students and the staff to cope with the loss.
"They're all still thought about daily, especially when we have a baseball game, football practice. There are just kids in the halls talking. Their memory will live on forever...hopefully these benches will help spark those memories occasionally," Coach/Instructor Joe Kutch said.
Because of the surplus of plastic caps, a fifth bench was donated to Terre Haute South Vigo High School in memory of Jenna Perrelle.
She was killed in a car crash in February.
