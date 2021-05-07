Finding strength through a new Terre Haute gym

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Phoenix Elite gym is now open for business in Terre Haute, but it took some sweat and hard work to get there. It's been more than a year in the making.

Morgan Wilson owner of Phoenix Elite says she's excited to see how far she's come.

"It's been crazy a little bit overwhelming but bittersweet at the same time I've had a lot of love and a lot of support. I've had people to make it a lot easier but I'm still blending and still modifying into this, but it's a lot to get used to," says Wilson.

She says it was a struggle at times to get the new gym ready and still train people full time, but her clients gave her the motivation she needed to push through.

"The whole reason we're here is a place for my people. I have a huge team and within that team, those individuals have been supportive in another way that they don't really under," says Wilson.

Her client, Jules Dunbar has been coming to her since last July, she's already down nearly 50 pounds since then.

Dunbar says Wilson gave her more than just a workout.

"You know there are a lot of things in life oftentimes tough things that you go through and she really helped me channel all of that pain into power," says Dunbar.

Wilson says it's important to find inspiration no matter where you are, that's why she gave her clients a chalkboard to write on, aimed to give them strength.

"It's easy for me to come in here and look around and feel motivated even when there's no one in the building cause if I walk in the door and have a bad day I literally can come in here and look at some of the stuff on this wall and say okay come on there's a lot to smile about there's a lot to be happy about and proud of," says Wilson.

The work isn't finished yet at the building, but she adds things are coming along nicely.

To get in contact with Morgan Wilson about training visit, click here.