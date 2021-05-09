Finding herself by starting a business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One local woman decided to start her own business in a unique way. She now uses social media as a tool to help her business reach new heights, while also helping people reach their home renovation goals.

Kera Jeffers is an interior designer and an internet influencer.

This means her full-time job is making content while helping her clients fulfill their dreams.

She does this by posting all the renovations she has done so far to her house.

Jeffers told News 10 she was worried at first before launching her business. She said before becoming a business owner she was a stay-at-home mom.

Jeffers told us she wanted to do more while helping others along the way.

So, she decided to start her business and fulfill her dreams.

Jeffers said, "I never felt like the timing was good because I had four small kids. And that was the whole reason why I started because if the timing wasn't good then, the timing never felt like it was going to be good. So, I might as well just do it."

Jeffers said the best thing about her job is interacting with so many people.

She told News 10 now that her platform has grown, people know her all across the county.

She said people visit her page to ask for advice on how to improve their own homes. Jeffers said her business was booming and she was finally able to fulfill her dreams until the pandemic hit.

She said it put a slight halt on her plans. Jeffers said, "It was a juggle. It was the juggle of trying to work, and having four kids at home, and trying to do the schooling, that was just hard. It was just hard. Which was a hard adjustment for everybody."

Jeffers said she was able to juggle working from home and even picked up new skills while in the pandemic.

Now, Jeffers said her business is back on the right track.

She said this entire process wouldn't have been possible without the support of her friends or family. Jeffers said, "My husband is a small business owner here in town so he completely understands what I'm doing, he thinks everything that I'm doing is amazing which is, it's awesome to have that support system."

Currently Jeffers in a nationwide competition showing off her home renovation skills.

Right now she's in third place, but she is hoping to move up soon.

You can help Jeffers win by voting for her here.