Clear

Financial aid filing help offered virtually this College Goal Sunday

It is time again to consider plans for your education. Experts from across Indiana are ready to help you through the financial aid process. College Goal Sunday is this weekend, March 7th.

Posted: Mar 4, 2021 3:38 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It is time again to consider plans for your education. Experts from across Indiana are ready to help you through the financial aid process. College Goal Sunday is this weekend, March 7th.

This event is being offered exclusively online. Students and families can log onto CollegeGoalSunday.org between 2 and 4 Sunday afternoon and be connected with a financial aid expert from anywhere in the state.

If you need help paying for school and want to be eligible for loans, grants and other awards you have to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.

Julie Wonderlin is the Director of Financial Aid at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute. She says the virtual process is easy.

"We can share screens. They can share their screen, show us where they're at so that we can help them through the process and get them through their FAFSA."

You'll need your 2019 tax and income information to file but there are ways to get more help if that information does not reflect your current financial situation.

Wonderlin says, "If their income has changed, we don't want that to be a barrier for them going to school. If they had issues because of COVID and job availability, then they need to talk to the school."

You must file by April 15th to qualify for state aid.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Paris
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Federal Government stepping in to vaccinate Indiana teachers

Image

What you need to know to prepare for a tornado

Image

Thursday: Sunny, cool breeze. High: 54

Image

RP Cascade

Image

North Central Eminence

Image

Bloomfield Clay City

Image

Northview West Vigo

Image

Give to Blue day

Image

Riverwalk coming to Newton, Illinois

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1191440

Reported Deaths: 22853
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4760949406
DuPage772791202
Will65325897
Lake59784924
Kane50994721
Winnebago28380442
Madison28108458
St. Clair25568468
McHenry24521266
Champaign18201126
Peoria16945263
Sangamon16197219
McLean14660159
Tazewell13592240
Rock Island13110288
Kankakee12538189
Kendall1112786
LaSalle10845220
Macon9488185
Vermilion8594118
DeKalb8329113
Adams8022114
Williamson6827121
Whiteside5940148
Boone593371
Clinton557889
Coles522492
Grundy516163
Ogle503673
Knox5020132
Jackson461560
Effingham450069
Macoupin436480
Henry433758
Marion4268112
Livingston423577
Franklin415466
Stephenson410075
Monroe407183
Jefferson3991116
Randolph397079
Woodford368860
Morgan360076
Montgomery351969
Lee336343
Christian332268
Bureau331875
Logan330953
Fayette306752
Perry306157
Fulton286645
Iroquois278562
Jersey249647
Douglas246333
McDonough233440
Saline231748
Lawrence230424
Union219838
Shelby214334
Crawford201424
Bond191724
Cass189222
Pike169650
Clark168831
Wayne168349
Hancock168229
Warren166444
Richland163638
White161325
Jo Daviess160822
Ford159145
Washington158724
Carroll157834
Edgar154938
Moultrie150024
Clay143042
Greene138032
Johnson135112
Piatt133514
Wabash130312
Mason128641
De Witt128222
Mercer128133
Massac127933
Cumberland119418
Jasper111017
Menard10408
Marshall84115
Hamilton79115
Schuyler6815
Pulaski6706
Brown6666
Stark54322
Edwards52510
Henderson50014
Calhoun4822
Alexander4519
Scott4491
Gallatin4374
Putnam4193
Hardin34612
Pope2843
Out of IL80
Unassigned02227

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 663511

Reported Deaths: 12633
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion908511647
Lake48510882
Allen35951638
Hamilton32138398
St. Joseph30096513
Elkhart25423417
Vanderburgh21283379
Tippecanoe20096203
Johnson16380360
Porter16009272
Hendricks15855300
Clark11999181
Madison11764319
Vigo11636230
Monroe10363163
Delaware9854179
LaPorte9790197
Howard9075198
Kosciusko8574111
Bartholomew7479147
Warrick7430151
Hancock7418132
Floyd7226170
Wayne6645192
Grant6437157
Boone610389
Morgan6103125
Dubois5923111
Dearborn549068
Cass545899
Marshall5432105
Henry542593
Noble510178
Jackson465167
Shelby461490
Lawrence4189113
Gibson401781
Harrison401064
Clinton396553
Montgomery388483
DeKalb386478
Miami357663
Knox357585
Whitley349837
Huntington346277
Steuben339255
Wabash332376
Putnam331159
Ripley327762
Adams323949
Jasper317043
White297452
Jefferson295474
Daviess285596
Fayette271956
Decatur271088
Greene261680
Posey261431
Wells258575
Scott251250
Clay241544
LaGrange241270
Randolph225576
Spencer218030
Jennings215744
Washington212127
Sullivan203639
Fountain201842
Starke188451
Owen182853
Fulton179337
Jay178328
Carroll176519
Perry173435
Orange171150
Rush165322
Vermillion160842
Franklin159535
Tipton146841
Parke139416
Pike127833
Blackford120727
Pulaski106744
Newton96632
Brown95139
Benton92213
Crawford91013
Martin80214
Warren75814
Switzerland7558
Union67310
Ohio53911
Unassigned0433