Financial aid filing help offered virtually this College Goal Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It is time again to consider plans for your education. Experts from across Indiana are ready to help you through the financial aid process. College Goal Sunday is this weekend, March 7th.

This event is being offered exclusively online. Students and families can log onto CollegeGoalSunday.org between 2 and 4 Sunday afternoon and be connected with a financial aid expert from anywhere in the state.

If you need help paying for school and want to be eligible for loans, grants and other awards you have to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.

Julie Wonderlin is the Director of Financial Aid at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute. She says the virtual process is easy.

"We can share screens. They can share their screen, show us where they're at so that we can help them through the process and get them through their FAFSA."

You'll need your 2019 tax and income information to file but there are ways to get more help if that information does not reflect your current financial situation.

Wonderlin says, "If their income has changed, we don't want that to be a barrier for them going to school. If they had issues because of COVID and job availability, then they need to talk to the school."

You must file by April 15th to qualify for state aid.