Final steps nearing completion to restore historic Irishman Bridge

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We've told you about efforts to repair a historic covered bridge.

Now, a park leader said crews have made a lot of progress in recent weeks.

The Irishman Bridge is located in Vigo county's Fowler Park.

It's been under repair since last year.

Years of dirt and moisture caused the floor and support structure to decay.

Park leaders report the work underneath the bridge is now done.

The floor is back in, and the sides of the bridge will be reinstalled in the coming days.

"It just seems light years away from where it was last year. It's just exciting to see all the improvements," said Adam Grossman.

Grossman said the bridge rehabilitation should be wrapped up in the coming weeks.

A little more work has to be done before the public will be able to walk across it.