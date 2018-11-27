Final round of VCSC Community Meetings set for Wednesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, you'll have another chance to weigh in on the future of Vigo County Schools.

The final round of 'Community Conversations' is scheduled to happen in the evening.

This is the round of meetings that had to be rescheduled due to a recent snow day.

They start at 6:30 and last until 8:00 at Honey Creek, Otter Creek, Sarah Scott, and Woodrow Wilson Middle Schools.

You will have the chance to talk to school staff about concerns and what you hope to see happen.

Parents can attend any school for these meetings, not just their child's.