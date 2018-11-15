Final round of VCSC Community Conversations postponed

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The final round of the Vigo County School Corporation Community Conversations set for Thursday night has been postponed.
The meetings were set to happen Honey Creek, Otter Creek, Sarah Scott, and Woodrow Wilson Middle Schools.
In a statement from Superintendent Rob Haworth's Office, he says they will be rescheduled for a later date.
That date was not immediately available.
School in Vigo County was canceled on Thursday due to winter weather.
