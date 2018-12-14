Final person involved in high profile child neglect case sentenced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details in a high profile child neglect case as the last man accused of abuse was sentenced on Friday afternoon.
Judge Michael Lewis sentenced Hubert Kraemer to 12 years.
Eight of those years are to be served with the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Four years must be served on formal probation.
Kraemer entered a guilty plea to five counts of neglect of a dependent.
He originally faced nine.
Kraemer and three other family members were caregivers for nine-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner.
He was blind and weighed less than 15 pounds at the time of his death.
