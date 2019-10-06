Final outdoor market of the season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Folks also got out to enjoy the final outdoor farmer's market of the season.
This was the last day for the farmers market in the Meadows shopping center parking lot.
The market offers fresh and local food and a variety of vendors.
You can still enjoy the market every Saturday morning.
Starting next week It will be inside the meadow's shopping center.
