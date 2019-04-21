Putting a hold on death? Change in Indiana death certificate process will shut the system down for four days

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Death is something that no one looks forward to dealing with. Tending to your loved ones is a process that funeral homes, doctors, and coroners try to make as smooth as possible. That could all change very soon.

On May 6th, a new system which deals with death certificates will be going live. It’s called EVERS and it will be replacing the current system known as the Genesis system. That will end on May 2nd.

There will be a four-day gap that will have an effect on medical officials across the state of Indiana.

During that 96 hour gap, no deaths that occur during that time will be able to be certified due to the system being down. This has some medical professionals on edge.

“Whoever’s running this kind of thing at the State Health Department, I think needs to think these things through a little bit more,” said Dr. Roland Kohr, a Pathology doctor at Regional Hospital. He believes that this is poor planning from the Health Department.

Dr. Kohr told News 10 that Thursday night and Friday morning were some officials first times hearing this news. He told us that families, funeral homes, and coroners will be the ones who will feel some kind of impact from this.

Roughly 180 Hoosiers die every day. At Greiner Funeral Home, they have about one funeral a day. With this four-day gap, director and owner of the funeral home Gary Greiner says this will cause a bump in the process, but overall he believes that this will be good in the long run.

“I hate it for the families,” he said. “I can’t imagine it’s going to delay anything more than two, or three, or four or five days in the long run.”

There will be training that is offered for this new system does have training for facilities that will be using it.

It starts on April 22nd. That isn’t a long time before the new system is up and running. Vigo County Health Commissioner Darren Brucken says that is one area that concerns him with this new system being put in.

“We’re going to have to get all of Indiana’s 14,000 physicians trained on this very quickly,” he said.