Final Early Voting Numbers from the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday was your last chance to get out to the polls and early vote. Polling locations here in Indiana closed at noon on Monday.

County Clerks across the Wabash Valley have said it's been a record-breaking stretch of early voting at the polls. News 10 stopped by the Vigo County Government Center on Monday afternoon, and we could see what they meant.

There was a line out the door that stretched the length of the building on Monday morning. Even past noon on Monday, people were still in line waiting for their chance to vote early.

Here's a look at some final early voting numbers for Wabash Valley counties in Indiana. These numbers are in-person and mail-in voting numbers combined.

Vigo County: 34,499 votes

Knox County: 8,070 votes

Greene County: 7,728 votes

Clay County: 6,571 votes

Daviess County: 6,380 votes

Sullivan County: 3,396 votes

Vermillion County: 3,389 votes

Martin County: 2,142 votes

Vigo County tallied 34,499 early votes which surpassed the 2016 early voting total by 13,000 votes. It's a trend in many counties in our area. Sullivan, Greene, and Clay Counties also saw record-breaking numbers at the polls in the early voting period.

News 10 spoke with one Vigo County voter at the polls on Monday. She spoke about what motivated her to come out and why voters are so passionate in 2020.

"I'm excited to be out today participating in our diplomatic process. I'm hopeful for change on Tuesday and to bring about new things for our country," Terre Haute resident Carly Mayrose explained, "I think a lot of advertisements have been pushing to get out and vote this year. In the last election, we didn't have that. We really need everyone to vote. If you didn't vote today, I encourage you to do it on Tuesday. We need every vote to count."

Be sure to follow all of our Election Coverage on Tuesday right here on WTHI News 10.