Filled to Capacity: Terre Haute Humane Society says it can't accept any more animals right now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Humane Society is officially full.

Right now - workers say they cannot accept any more animals. They said there's simply not enough room, kennels, or cages for the increase.

That is putting stress on both animals and staff.

That's why manager Sarah Valentine says it's so important to keep track of your own pets and adopt when you can.

"It's hard seeing someone come in and you're like we want to help but if I don't have a kennel, I can't take it. You know, we have guidelines that we have to follow. They have to be in a kennel," Valentine said.

The shelter is accepting donations. All of the money raised will go toward more resources for the animals...including food.

If you can donate or if you want to give one of the animals a forever home call the shelter at 812-232-0293. You can also click here.