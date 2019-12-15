Clear
Fill the Truck with Santa donation drives gives back to those in need

Mental Health America organized the Fill the Truck with Santa donation drive. The canned food donation will go the help people across the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 7:03 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People right here in the valley had the chance to become one of Santa's little helpers Sunday.

With a donation, they got to meet the big guy!

Mental Health America organized the Fill the Truck with Santa donation drive.

People could simply bring a canned food donation to Patriot Auto Repair in Terre Haute.

That donation got them a free picture with Santa Claus.

The donations will go to people right here in the valley.

"Kindness will change the world, and through that kindness, giving somebody food, something that someone needs. Kindness will always change the world, so that's why we're here," said Michele Orndorff.

This was the first year for the event.

They hope to continue to spread kindness across the Wabash Valley in the future.

