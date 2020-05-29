Filing for unemployment could lead to risk of fraud, experts advice on protecting your money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With the pandemic forcing many to turn to unemployment as a way to get by, experts say it could bring on a higher risk of fraud.

Experts say this is an issue happening on both a state and federal level, that's because it's known that there's a certain amount of money circulating because of COVID-19.

As a result, hackers have a greater chance of getting that money.

When filing for unemployment, your personal information is out there. With one wrong click, that money could end up in the wrong hands.

News 10 spoke with William Mackey, a cyber criminologist at Indiana State University.

Mackey tells us that when the pandemic hit, it was a priority to get money out faster, leading to unsecured websites.

"Because it was such a huge push to get everybody covered as soon as humanly possible, there weren't a lot of precautions taken at every level and so even naming matching isn't really being done a lot right now," Mackey explained.

However, there are ways to notice the red flags and secure your money.

Never click on unfamiliar sites, always make sure it's legitimate before moving forward.

Check on your money, call to make sure it's in your account or on the way to you.

Always be aware of fraud and never share personal information online.

"It's your money and it's being stolen so every step that we can take to help prevent this, to help secure our selves, our sites, our claims, it's really simply protecting your own money," said Mackey.

If you're being scammed, it's important to report it. For more information, click here.