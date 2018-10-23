File to Dismiss: Danny Tanoos' attorney says charges too vague, can't build a defense

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news that involves the case against former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos.

Tanoos faces multiple charges of bribery.

On Tuesday, his attorney filed a motion to dismiss those charges.

LINK | DANNY TANOOS' MEMORANDUM OF LAW

Court records claim Tanoos took money an gifts from Energy Systems Group while he was superintendent.

A court motion details why Tanoos' lawyer says the case has no merit.

The case is taking place in Marion County, where ESG is located.

The motion says the Marion County Court is not the right jurisdiction for this trial.

It says that the counts of bribery in question took place in Tennessee and Hamilton County, Indiana.

LINK | DANNY TANOOS' FULL MOTION TO DISMISS

It also says that the allegations in the probable cause do not constitute as bribery.

Tanoos' team said he merely made a recommendation to use ESG...and the school board had to approve it.

Tanoos' lawyers also said the charging information is so vague that they can't build a proper defense.

Now, it's all up to the judge.

She could either grant this motion and dismiss the case or she could deny the motion and things will continue as planned.

She also has the option to hear more arguments in this motion.

News 10 spoke with legal experts and they say it's not that rare for defenses to file a motion to dismiss in the early stages.