Fighting food insecurity one breakfast at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The fight against food insecurity is far from over but St. Benedict soup kitchen is doing their part to close the gap.

Freshly made biscuits and sausage gravy was served up this morning.

This was in Terre Haute at 9th and Walnut street.

People also got an extra "to go" bag.

This included canned meat, fresh fruit, juice and more.

"They are lots of different organizations doing this and together I think we can provide the necessities that they need in regard to food," says Secular Franciscan Linda Gorrell.

She adds the turn out was so big they ran out of food.

They do this every 4th Saturday of the month.

They're soup kitchen is open Monday through Friday.