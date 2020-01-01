Clear

Person injured in overnight stabbing

Police say it started during a large fight

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police are investigating an overnight stabbing.

It happened at around 2:15 New Year's morning.

Police and emergency crews were called to 6th Avenue and Luckett Street. That's just south of Spencer Park.

Police are not releasing much information right now, but they did tell us it started with a large fight.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

News 10 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

