Clear

Fight over a handgun ends with a shot fired and a Terre Haute man arrested

Police say a fight escalated when one suspect got a handgun from a vehicle.

Posted: May 30, 2019 1:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men fighting over a handgun landed one of them behind bars.

Police say a fight escalated when one suspect got a handgun from a vehicle.

It happened at a home in the 1800 Block of South 4th Street in Terre Haute.

Police said the two suspects began to fight over the gun when the gun fired.

It was reportedly thrown into some nearby bushes.

Police arrested 42-year-old Tony Park for the incident.

He's facing a number of charges, including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and possession of stolen property.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Showers continue...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Last Gas" Community Theater May 31st, June 1,7th & 8th

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

'It means more than anyone could ever know,' Local restaurant owner shares her appreciation for the

Image

Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 81°

Image

Flooding in West Union - Phone interview with Kaycee Adams

Image

Tracking rain and flooding across the Wabash Valley

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

TH Rex practice

Image

South Vermillion softball

Image

ISU Baseball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus