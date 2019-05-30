Fight over a handgun ends with a shot fired and a Terre Haute man arrested

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men fighting over a handgun landed one of them behind bars.
Police say a fight escalated when one suspect got a handgun from a vehicle.
It happened at a home in the 1800 Block of South 4th Street in Terre Haute.
Police said the two suspects began to fight over the gun when the gun fired.
It was reportedly thrown into some nearby bushes.
Police arrested 42-year-old Tony Park for the incident.
He's facing a number of charges, including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and possession of stolen property.
No one was hurt in the incident.
