TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is putting the spotlight on a life-changing disease.

The Fight for My Mom Walk-A-Thon took place at Memorial Stadium Saturday.

The event is organized by Amy Hutson.

Her mom passed away from ALS.

The goal of the event is to raise money and awareness for the growing disease.

Those from all over the Wabash Valley walked for affected loved ones.

Organizers said it means a lot to see support from the community.

"ALS is a horrible disease. There's no cure. You know we need effective treatment. They're here to support that and just push through," said Alicia Frank, with the ALS Foundation.

This was the second year for the event.