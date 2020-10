OLNEY, Ill (WTHI) - Illinois State Police have just announced a fifth person is facing charges in a local murder investigation.

It ties back to the death of Kyle Johnson in Olney, Illinois last month.

Misty Whipple is now facing a charge of aiding a fugitive.

The 43-year-old is from Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Police say she helped Rick Meador flee from a warrant for his arrest in this same case.

Police say She rented a van that was used to take Meador from Illinois to Florida.