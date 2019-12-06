Fifth Third Bank customers report issues accessing their accounts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received reports of issues at Fifth Third Bank. A News 10 viewer reached out to us and said they aren't able to access their account or even call the bank.
This appears to be a nationwide issue.
Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, Fifth Third tweeted the following: "We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience."
We called a local branch, and the call wasn't able to go through. We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information if any more becomes available.
We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience.
— Fifth Third Bank (@FifthThird) December 6, 2019
