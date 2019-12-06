Fifth Third Bank customers report issues accessing their accounts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received reports of issues at Fifth Third Bank. A News 10 viewer reached out to us and said they aren't able to access their account or even call the bank.

This appears to be a nationwide issue.

Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, Fifth Third tweeted the following: "We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience."

We called a local branch, and the call wasn't able to go through. We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information if any more becomes available.