Fifi's holds steps up to help CODA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many businesses have stepped up in the last week to support CODA.

FiFi's Lunchbox in Terre Haute is the latest to join the long list to raise money for their cause.

On Friday, they opened their doors to make sure CODA doesn't go anywhere.

From 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., 10 percent of their sales were donated to CODA.

Fifi's expressed how many employees and friends have used CODA's service.

Co-owner Claudine Hann said while it may be a small part, she hopes it will help CODA reach its goal.