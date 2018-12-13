Fifi's fundraiser helps to raise money for CODA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant is helping raise money for the victims of sexual assault and their families.

On Thursday, Fifi's is donating 10 percent of its proceeds to the Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA.

All money raised will go towards the household needs of the men and women at the shelter.

The organization is also asking for donations of those items.

Organizers say Thursday was all about raising awareness.

"People say that we are women and children's shelter. We also house men. I think it is kind of taboo. A lot of men don't like to talk about being victims of violence. We're here to kind of break that stigma and bring awareness to our organization," volunteer Hannah Anderson said.

If you can't make it today, there is still time to help.

