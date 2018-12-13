Clear

Fifi's fundraiser helps to raise money for CODA

A local restaurant is helping raise money for the victims of sexual assault and their families.

Dec. 13, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant is helping raise money for the victims of sexual assault and their families.

On Thursday, Fifi's is donating 10 percent of its proceeds to the Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA.

All money raised will go towards the household needs of the men and women at the shelter.

The organization is also asking for donations of those items.

Organizers say Thursday was all about raising awareness.

"People say that we are women and children's shelter. We also house men. I think it is kind of taboo. A lot of men don't like to talk about being victims of violence. We're here to kind of break that stigma and bring awareness to our organization," volunteer Hannah Anderson said.

If you can't make it today, there is still time to help.

To see a list of the needed items, click here.

