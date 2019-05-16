Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fields of Gold in the Midwest

If you've seen farm fields covered in yellow "flowers", you're not alone.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been getting a lot of questions about this particular plant called "butterweed".

Now today we did some digging, and we're here to tell you what we found out.

Today News 10 talked to Dr. Peter Coppinger, a Biologist at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

He says this plant called "butterweed" will show up this time of year all over the valley.

While this weed can show up anywhere, fields are the most common places.

He says this is a pollinator plant.

It's good for insects and causes no harm to humans.

Farmers, be aware, it can be toxic to your livestock.

"Typically we find these in very moist soils, where there are swamps, at the side of the road. So it has to have that moisture in the soil. As soon as it gets hot and dries out, these are gone."

Now some of you might think that this is the reason you're having all these allergies right now, but that's not the case. This pollen, Coppinger says, is too big and too sticky to affect us.

This plant is sometimes mistaken for another plant called "goldenrod".

The differences between the two, butterweed has a hollow stem, and goldenrod only shows up in the fall.

So enjoy the beauty of these fields while they're here, because one long stretch of dry sunny days and they'll all be gone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says