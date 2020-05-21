Fewer Planes Mean Less Weather Data Being Reported

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All across the globe, the pandemic has caused fewer people and planes to fly.

For us meteorologists, this makes things a little tougher.

Airplanes are responsible for giving us lots of information.

During a flight, an aircraft measures things like air temperature, pressure, wind speeds, water vapor, and more.

This gives us a more accurate way to forecast weather.

But with fewer flights taking off, there’s less data being reported.

For example, some of our future cast models we at Storm Team 10 show you run off this data.

Airplanes take measurements at the ground when they take off and land, and they take higher atmosphere readings while flying.

Now another thing to note, is storm season.

With tornado season kicking up in the planes and south, and hurricane season in the ocean, we may have less data to predict these disasters.

The good news is, while airplanes give us a lot of data, they aren’t the only reports we get.

This is making many meteorologists have to rely on other forms of reporting, such as ground weather stations, or ocean buoys.

So until the pandemic starts to end, and more flights take place, we may have less data to forecast with.