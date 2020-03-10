Few Good Men: CASA launches campaign to encourage male volunteers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Among Vigo County's Court Appointed Special Advocates, only 10 percent of its volunteers are men.
This month, Vigo County CASA is launching a campaign to boost those numbers. It's called "Few Good Men".
Leaders say the majority of cases involve kids with a revolving door in their lives. That's when it comes to having a consistent male figure.
"They don't have a stable male relationship, they don't have a good male role model," said Recruiter and Trainer Jan Hoff, "and the other thing is too for males that are involved, and still included in the family unit so to speak, sometimes it takes a man to speak to a man."
CASA hopes to reach 20 to 25 percent in male volunteers.
As part of its campaign, CASA is posting videos and flyers for events on social media.
