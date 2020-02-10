Fetal remains tied to Indiana abortion doctor to be buried

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found last year in the Illinois garage and a car of a late Indiana abortion doctor will be buried Wednesday at a northern Indiana cemetery.
The 2,411 sets of fetal remains that resulted from abortions Dr. Ulrich Klopfer performed in Indiana will be “memorialized” Wednesday afternoon at a graveside service at Southlawn Cemetery and Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office said Monday.
The fetal remains will be interred together in burial space that was donated by the funeral home, Hill spokeswoman Lauren Houck said.
Klopfer died Sept. 3 at age 79. Days later, relatives told authorities they had found fetal remains in his garage in Will County, Illinois. Officials found 2,246 sets of fetal remains in that building.
Another 165 sets of fetal remains were found in October in the trunk of a car owned by Klopfer that was parked at a Chicago-area storage unit. The remains were later transferred to the St. Joseph County coroner’s office in South Bend.
All of the remains resulted from abortions that Klopfer performed at his now-shuttered clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. Officials believe those abortions were performed between 2000 and 2003.
Klopfer’s medical license was suspended in 2016 by Indiana regulators who cited shoddy record-keeping and substandard patient monitoring.
