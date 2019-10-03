Clear

Fetal remains found at late doc’s home moved to Indiana

More than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains found in the Illinois garage of a late Indiana abortion doctor have been returned to Indiana.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 2:16 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains found in the Illinois garage of a late Indiana abortion doctor have been returned to Indiana.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said Thursday that the fetal remains found last month at Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s Will County, Illinois, home, were transferred Wednesday to the St. Joseph County coroner’s office for “safekeeping.”

Hill said at a news conference in South Bend that investigators determined the remains came from abortions performed in Indiana in 2000, 2001 and 2002. Authorities are still investigating where the abortions occurred.

Klopfer performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary. Relatives cleaning out Klopfer’s garage after his Sept. 3 death found the remains.

Hill says they will be “given the decency of a burial that they deserve.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 80°
Relief is Coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Experts weigh in on vaping issues

Image

Terre Haute Mayoral Forum Part 2

Image

Terre Haute Mayoral Forum Part 1

Image

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as hot. High: 82°

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Craig Porter

Image

PH-NV Preview

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Three of the four Terre Haute mayoral candidates take the stage at Indiana Theater

Image

Crews reopen State Road 59 in Clay County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say