Festival of Trees event gives back to children in need

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital is showing off its holiday spirit while raising money for kids in need.
The Saint Vincent Clay Hospital held its annual festival of trees celebration Saturday evening.
Proceeds will go to the Saint Vincent Clay Backpack Program and the Clay Youth Food Delivery Program.
There were snacks, a silent auction and a live auction of Christmas trees and other holiday décor.
This was the 16th year for the event.
