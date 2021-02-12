Ferm Fresh to open shop in 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A familiar business, at the Terre Haute Farmers Market, plans to open its own store.

Ferm Fresh has been a familiar name at the market since 2019.

They plan to set up shop in the 12 Points area.

Owners Anthony and Megan Gossett say they're a health centered business, specializing in pro-biotics and fermentation.

"We're excited to present people with an atmosphere that, once they step through the door, takes them out of Terre Haute," said Anthony Gossett.

The Gossetts say Ferm Fresh will be the city's first Kombucha tap room.

They plan to open this summer at 2170 North 13th Street.