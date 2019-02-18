Fennell set to appear before a judge, asking for restitution review and resentencing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County School Corporation employee continues to challenge how much restitution he owes the corporation.

The court of appeals set a hearing for April 24th in Chicago.

Franklin Fennell has been arguing his restitution since his sentencing last April.

A judge ordered him to pay $110,000 in restitution.

Fennell's lawyer said there wasn't proper procedure in confirming the amount.

They also want a review and a possible resentencing.