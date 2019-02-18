Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fennell set to appear before a judge, asking for restitution review and resentencing

A former Vigo County School Corporation employee continues to challenge how much restitution he owes the corporation.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 11:54 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County School Corporation employee continues to challenge how much restitution he owes the corporation.

The court of appeals set a hearing for April 24th in Chicago.

LINK | LOCKED UP: FRANKLIN FENNELL STARTS HIS FEDERAL PRISON SENTENCE

Franklin Fennell has been arguing his restitution since his sentencing last April.

A judge ordered him to pay $110,000 in restitution.

Fennell's lawyer said there wasn't proper procedure in confirming the amount.

They also want a review and a possible resentencing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Cloudy start to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Cloudy, calm. Occasional flurries High: 34°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Monday services

Image

Search continues on Wabash River

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

HS Hoops Wrap

Image

Rivet to state

Image

Rose-Hulman senior day.

Image

Carl Nicks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property