Fennell set to appear before a judge, asking for restitution review and resentencing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County School Corporation employee continues to challenge how much restitution he owes the corporation.
The court of appeals set a hearing for April 24th in Chicago.
LINK | LOCKED UP: FRANKLIN FENNELL STARTS HIS FEDERAL PRISON SENTENCE
Franklin Fennell has been arguing his restitution since his sentencing last April.
A judge ordered him to pay $110,000 in restitution.
Fennell's lawyer said there wasn't proper procedure in confirming the amount.
They also want a review and a possible resentencing.
