Clear

Fences go up ahead of downtown Terre Haute convention center work

Next week, the Vigo County School Board is expected to vote on the sale of the central office at 7th and Wabash.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 5:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More groundwork for a future convention center in Terre Haute is starting.

Mayor Duke Bennett gave us an update on the project.

Crews have put fencing up near the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Terre Haute.

LINK | TH CONVENTION CENTER PROJECT BACK ON TRACK AFTER TODD NATION WITHDRAWS PARKING ORDINANCE AT COUNCIL MEETING

On Thursday, crews are supposed to start cutting into the pavement.

The mayor says this is a positive sign at a difficult time.

"We've been working on this convention center for about six years now. Finally, we are reaching the point where you're going to see it actually happen. It's really exciting for me, and I hope it is for a lot of people in our community," Mayor Duke Bennett said.

Next week, the Vigo County School Board is expected to vote on the sale of the central office at 7th and Wabash.

The hope is to eventually use the property for more parking for hotels serving the convention center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 12438

Reported Deaths: 661
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4176206
Lake122754
Hamilton61539
Hendricks51118
Johnson45139
St. Joseph4429
Madison34634
Allen33627
Porter1835
Clark18111
Elkhart1793
Decatur17120
Boone16117
Hancock1497
Floyd1427
LaPorte1405
Bartholomew1407
Morgan1243
Shelby1206
Delaware1169
Monroe1155
Cass1071
Harrison1032
Jackson980
Grant974
Franklin917
Vanderburgh881
Lawrence839
Ripley833
Howard714
Dearborn705
Warrick695
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Greene444
Noble404
Daviess385
Orange344
Newton334
Washington310
Wayne282
Henry281
Montgomery260
Miami260
Jasper261
Scott252
Marshall240
Rush221
Owen221
Kosciusko221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Clinton201
Clay190
LaGrange181
Knox180
Steuben171
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Crawford130
Randolph122
Starke111
Sullivan100
Wabash100
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
White80
Posey80
Carroll81
Adams71
Warren71
Blackford61
Wells60
Vermillion60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington61
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 35108

Reported Deaths: 1565
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook231811002
Lake228787
DuPage186498
Will1736105
Kane68433
McHenry36820
St. Clair28918
Kankakee27813
Rock Island2175
Winnebago2075
Unassigned1922
Madison19010
Kendall1463
Champaign974
McLean863
Sangamon684
Randolph611
Macon609
Ogle591
DeKalb561
Monroe557
Jackson486
Clinton460
Peoria442
Whiteside423
Jasper362
Boone356
Jefferson340
LaSalle331
Henry310
Tazewell303
Adams290
Christian264
Grundy260
Marion250
Macoupin220
Livingston181
Lee170
Coles170
Montgomery171
Williamson160
Warren150
Fayette151
Iroquois140
Morgan131
Stephenson130
Douglas120
Jo Daviess120
Woodford111
Knox110
Jersey100
Vermilion100
Pulaski100
Bureau80
Carroll72
Crawford70
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass60
Franklin60
Ford61
Union50
Mason50
Mercer50
Effingham51
Logan40
Clark40
Bond41
Hancock40
Shelby40
Marshall40
McDonough30
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
Lawrence20
Gallatin20
Johnson20
Hamilton20
Alexander20
Henderson20
Cumberland20
Moultrie20
Richland20
Stark10
De Witt10
Perry10
Pike10
White10
Wayne10
Greene10
Clay10
Wabash10
Fulton10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Hardin00
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Overnight Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indianapolis couple lend RV to Terre Haute nurse

Image

Terre Haute native thankful to experience traditional in-person graduation

Image

Taking pride in where you live: 12 Points Group plants tulips for Earth Day

Image

On Earth Day, organization says cigarette butts are the most littered item in the world

Image

Martin county first responders begin "birthday patrols"

Image

Knox County and Vincennes look to help small businesses during pandemic

Image

COVID-19 and the Flu

Image

Local school showing school spirit during eLearning

Image

"Paint A Picket" celebrates Earth Day, while remembering loved ones

Image

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can st

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana