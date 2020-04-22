Fences go up ahead of downtown Terre Haute convention center work

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More groundwork for a future convention center in Terre Haute is starting.

Mayor Duke Bennett gave us an update on the project.

Crews have put fencing up near the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Terre Haute.

On Thursday, crews are supposed to start cutting into the pavement.

The mayor says this is a positive sign at a difficult time.

"We've been working on this convention center for about six years now. Finally, we are reaching the point where you're going to see it actually happen. It's really exciting for me, and I hope it is for a lot of people in our community," Mayor Duke Bennett said.

Next week, the Vigo County School Board is expected to vote on the sale of the central office at 7th and Wabash.

The hope is to eventually use the property for more parking for hotels serving the convention center.