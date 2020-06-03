VIGO COUNTY, Ind, (WTHI) -- The primary elections looked different this year.

"It felt like the election that would never end," Brad Newman, Vigo County Clerk said.

11,000 people voted absentee or voted by mail.

Newman said 15 groups of 2 people were counting absentee ballots all day long.

They said the absentee ballots were the biggest concern when it came to getting all of the numbers in on time. Newman was afraid they would be counting ballots for the next few days, but he said his crew worked hard and got it done.

Tuesday, Vigo County had 100% of votes in by 8 p.m.