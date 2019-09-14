Felon arrested after chase in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a violent felon is back in jail after a chase late Friday night.

According to Indiana State Police, Terrance Ballard was speeding down Poplar Street in Terre Haute. Police tried to pull him over but he ran a stop sign and eventually parked behind a home. That's when police say Ballard got out of the car and ran.

Police caught up to Ballard and he was arrested. Investigators say they later found a loaded gun in Ballard's SUV. The say Ballard had also been driving drunk. A background check revealed he was a violent felon.

Ballard is facing a long list of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and reckless driving.