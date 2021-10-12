Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends needs support after storm damage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Monday's storms caused damage to many surrounding counties.

Trees fell, the power went out, and houses were damaged.

One local organization damaged was Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends Rescue. Owner, Tammy Barnett has been struggling to find volunteers for quite some time and has considered closing her rescue.

Now, this storm is adding additional stress. Part of a big tree in her front year broke off damaging her roof. She recently replaced her gutters and now they are in need of repair.

She says her main focus needs to be on her animals and any volunteers would be appreciated.

"It would be wonderful to get this cleaned up and taken up so we can continue helping the animals. This will take away from me doing other stuff" says Barnett.

If you would like to help repair Felines and Friends Rescue click here to find contact information.