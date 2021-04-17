Feline adoption event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was the purrr-fect day to stop by Pet Supplies Plus in Terre Haute.

They teamed up with the Terre Haute humane society to put on an adoption event for felines!

The volunteers there say some cats have been up for adoption for almost a year.

This event was put on to help these cats find their furr-ever homes.

"Oh we love it, it's a wonderful thing. It's to help the animals which always gives you a good feeling and there's always lots of nice people, cause it's a pet store so people have pets," says volunteer Kelli Fuller.

The shelter is always looking for volunteers.

If you would like to lend a helping hand please visit their website.

They hold this cat adoption event every 3rd Saturday of the month.