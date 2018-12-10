Feeling depressed as the weather gets colder? Experts say you may be suffering from this

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The winter blues are back. The days are shorter and the nights are colder. If you are feeling in the dumps this time of the year, experts say you are not alone.

Physicians say more than 14 million Americans struggle with a disorder called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Jerri Taylor, a Terre Haute resident, says she is no stranger to the feeling. She has suffered from SAD for nearly 20 years.

"During the winter, I could go to sleep and sleep like a bear," Taylor said. "All you want to do is just curl up with a book and watch television. You don't feel the motivation to go out and do anything."

Taylor says it's hard for her to find motivation.

"If I was able to, I would live very close to the equator where it is sunny more often," she said. "I've had this (SAD) for as long as I've been an adult. It comes and goes on its own. It usually comes in the Fall and then leaves when Spring comes."

SAD is a type of depression that is related to changes in the seasons.

"There is an overwhelming amount of sadness, depressed thoughts, and increased hunger," Taylor said.

Taylor says she initially thought she had depression. But, a doctor later diagnosed her with SAD.

"I told him {her doctor} that I just feel terrible---I'm sleepy and I don't feel like myself. And, I feel pretty good in the Summer," she said. "Overtime he was able to diagnose me with Seasonal Affective Disorder."

She says she has found ways to treat her winter blues.

"See a physician, get a diagnosis, and get the treatment that makes you feel better," Taylor added. "You don't have to be miserable."

Local physcologists say the symptoms of SAD include feeling extremely tired, unmotivated, and not having a desire to be social. They say it's important to see a physician before diagnosing yourself with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Treatment for SAD may include light therapy, medications, and psychotherapy.

