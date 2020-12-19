Feeding the community one volunteer at a time

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- An event took place this morning at the Clay County Fair Grounds that fed more than 750 children. Their goal was to make sure no child goes hungry this Christmas season.

Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program held this event.

Volunteers from around the community helped deliver food to families who need it this Christmas season. This has been going on for the last 6 years.

The program was started to help feed families over the summer vacation months and then grew to help out families during Christmas time as well.

Nicole Fry is the Executive Branch Director at the Clay County YMCA. She helped organize this event.

She said, “We noticed that whenever kids came back to school that they actually lost weight over those two weeks, so just knowing that we can do our part to take care of them and make sure that they’re fed over that break.”

Fry said they’ll be out here during the weekend still making deliveries.

She also said if you are interested in getting food delivered to you, or want to help deliver food, then you can go to their website. Click here if you are interested.