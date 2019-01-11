Federal penitentiary employees can grab free Chick-Fil-A on Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant is reacting to the government shutdown by offering free food.

Chick-Fil-A in Terre Haute announced it will give free food to some of the folks impacted by the shutdown.

Managers told News 10 the idea started with a Facebook message.

A person wondered what the restaurant would do for employees of the federal penitentiary nearby.

About 700 of them are not getting paid during the shutdown.

The Terre Haute location decided to do something.

On Monday, from 10:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., the restaurant will give out free chicken sandwiches or nuggets.

They will be for prison workers at the federal penitentiary.

They will need to show any ID to get the food.