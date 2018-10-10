Clear

Federal judge on Vigo County Jail: "The time for a solution is now"

According to court documents, the judge vacated the October 15th deadline for the county to file its timeline for the new jail.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 4:21 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A federal judge says the time to act on the issues at the Vigo County Jail is now, not when Vigo County officials and taxpayers agree on a plan, or when financial circumstances have improved.

In an order dated October 10th regarding inmates suing Vigo County leaders, Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson set new guidelines for action by county leaders.

According to court documents, the judge vacated the October 15th deadline for the county to file its timeline for the new jail. However, county leaders must still report to the court about progress and address violations.

LINK | SEE COURT DOCUMENTS HERE

The first of those meetings will happen on November 13th, as previously ordered.

At least one week before the hearing, the county must file two plans.

One must be a timeline for construction and staffing of the new jail and the other plan deals with adding more staff for the current facility.

Pending the opening of the new jail, county leaders must take all necessary steps to ensure all inmates are offered at least three hours a week of recreation outside of their cell areas. The defendants must also have enough staff to safeguard the health and safety of inmates in the jail.

The other required plan involves adding more staff in the immediate future. The judge said adding more staff members is a priority in order to minimize the unconstitutional conditions at the current facility.

Vigo County leaders have already taken some action.

On Tuesday night, News 10 told you county council members approved three new jail positions.

At the meeting, an expert recommended adding at least 30 staff members.

In Wednesday's court order, Judge Magnus-Stinson said the court is confident Vigo County will solve the problems, but recognizes that the court may need to step in if there's not progress. Possible measures include creating a three-judge panel, a mandated inmate release, and even the possible closure of the jail.

Magnus-Stinson also found that the plaintiffs are entitled to attorneys' fees. They have 30 days to file their petition for damages. At this time, there will not be a final judgment as the individual damages have not been resolved.

Litigation has been pending for almost two years, but the overcrowding issue has lasted for nearly a decade. The new order also states the court understands jails around the state are dealing with overcrowding problems, compounded by the passage of House Bill 1006

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watching for the fall colors

Image

The rain is gone...here comes fall

Image

Toys for Tots set to expand

Image

Terre Haute works for special designation

Image

Sullivan standoff leaves one dead

Image

Cooler temperatures are just about here

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting your home ready for winter

Image

Casey's General Store construction site collapses

Image

Riddell Bank breaks ground on new Terre Haute location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders