INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A federal judge has ruled against Indiana's Election Day deadline for receiving absentee ballots.

The state initially said clerks must receive mail-in ballots by noon.

The new ruling says the ballots must be counted through November 13. That's as long as they are postmarked on or before November 3.

Common Cause Indiana is leading the lawsuit. The organization says the initial deadline hampered people's right to vote.