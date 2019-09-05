Federal judge awards victim $1.5 million after she claims she assaulted by former Vigo County Parks employee in park restroom

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A federal judge has ruled in favor of a woman who said she was sexually assaulted while volunteering at a Vigo County park.

The court ordered David Gray to pay $1.5 million to the victim.

According to court documents, the woman was volunteering to clean a park as part of her probation in 2014.

Gray supervised her work.

He was a county parks employee at the time.

The victim said he locked the two of them in a restroom, and he assaulted her.

Gray served a county sentence in the case.

The woman filed a federal lawsuit for damages due to the impact of the assault.