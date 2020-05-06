Federal inmate found dead in Terre Haute complex, COVID-19 not suspected

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A federal prison inmate has died at the Terre Haute complex.

A spokesperson told News 10 staff found Jose Nieves-Galarza unresponsive on Tuesday afternoon.

A short time later, EMS personnel declared him dead.

Right now, officials don't believe the death was COVID-19 related.

He was serving an 87-month sentence for possession of a firearm. The charge was from the State of Pennsylvania.

He had been there since December of 2018.