Federal government set to execute ninth person of 2020, here's what Brandon Bernard was convicted of

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The US Government is expected to carry out its ninth federal execution this yea.

Brandon Bernard was convicted of kidnapping and killing two youth ministers in Texas. He was 18 when it happened.

His attorneys argue new evidence shows he only played a small part in the crimes.

Now, the majority of surviving jurors no longer stand by his death sentence.

It's the same case involving Christopher Vialva. He was executed last month.

News 10's Sarah Lehman will act as a media witness for the execution.

Been crying all morning. Brandon Bernard will be executed in 6 hours. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2020

Here's what the Department of Justice says Bernard did:

"Brandon Bernard and his accomplices brutally murdered two youth ministers, Todd and Stacie Bagley, on a military reservation in 1999. After Todd Bagley agreed to give a ride to several of Bernard’s accomplices, they pointed a gun at him, forced him and Stacie into the trunk of their car, and drove the couple around for hours while attempting to steal their money and pawn Stacie’s wedding ring. While locked in the trunk, the couple spoke with their abductors about God and pleaded for their lives.

The abductors eventually parked on the Fort Hood military reservation, where Bernard and another accomplice doused the car with lighter fluid as the couple, still locked in the trunk, sang and prayed. After Stacie said, “Jesus loves you,” and “Jesus, take care of us,” one of the accomplices shot both Todd and Stacie in the head—killing Todd and knocking Stacie unconscious. Bernard then lit the car on fire, killing Stacie through smoke inhalation. In June 2000, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas found Bernard guilty of, among other offenses, two counts of murder within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, and unanimously recommended a death sentence.

His conviction and sentence were affirmed on appeal, and his request for collateral relief was rejected by every court that considered it. Bernard is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on December 10, 2020, at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Indiana. One of his accomplices, Christopher Vialva, was executed for his role in the Bagleys’ murder on September 22, 2020."