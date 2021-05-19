Federal government proposes a plea agreement for Bloomfield woman accused of taking part in U.S. Capital violence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The government has proposed a plea agreement to a local woman charged in the January 6, United States Capital violence.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd had a teleconference hearing on Wednesday.

We are still working on learning the specifics of the plea agreement, but Morgan-Lloyd's attorney mentioned it would set a six-month maximum.

Her attorney requested the potential plea hearing and sentencing to be the same day. A judge set the next hearing date for June 18.

Court documents say Morgan-Lloyd and Donna Sue Bissey were inside the capital on January 6. Both women are from Bloomfield.