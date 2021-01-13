Federal executions could be coming to an end as Biden/Harris administration is set to move in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - So far, since federal executions resumed last year, 11 people have been put to death in Terre Haute With two more set to be in the death chamber in the coming days.

But that could all stop soon, with the new administration coming in. A lot of people have been very vocal about abolishing the death penalty.

We talked to one of the Sisters of Providence, Sister Barbara Battista, about her stance on the issue.

LINK | The Sisters of Providence react to new federal execution methods

She's been on the front lines protesting for the death penalty to be no more.

Battista says see's a glimmer of hope coming with the inauguration happening next week.

"I have hope that we will make progress when the Biden/Harris administration is inaugurated on the 20th. We expect within the first 100 days a moratorium. In fact, we expect a moratorium to happen on day one," said Sister Battista.

She has close contact with people who have been executed, acting as a spiritual advisor for some.

"I feel sad for the person who's been executed for their families. I feel sad for the persons who loved ones have been killed by these 11 persons so far," said Sister Barbara.

But she still thinks there are other ways to punish people who do the crime.

"A person who kills another person needs to be punished and for some life without parole is the appropriate punishment," said Sister Battista.

Sister Battista still has hope for the ones still scheduled to be put to death this week.

"I pray to god they get halted that a stay holds. Right now there is some court proceedings that may prevent Dustin Higgs and Corey Johnson from being executed," says Sister Battista.