Federal executions continue in Terre Haute: Lezmond Mitchell

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The federal government is set to execute Lezmond Mitchell at 6:00. This will be the fourth execution this summer in Terre Haute.

Before this summer, there hasn't been an execution here in 17 years.

Who is Lezmond Mitchell?

Lezmond Mitchell is the only Native American on federal death row.

In 2003, a jury convicted him of killing 63-year-old Alyce Slim and her nine-year-old granddaughter, Tiffany on the Navajo reservation in the northeast corner of Arizona.

The Department of Justice says Mitchell and an accomplice stabbed the woman 33 times. Then, Mitchell slit the girl's throat and smashed her head with rocks.

Mitchell and his accomplice severed the heads and heads of the two victims.

His appeal has been denied

Late Tuesday night, the Supreme Court denied Mitchell's motions to stop his execution. The federal district court in Washington, DC, also denied a request to halt Mitchell's execution until after his petition to the President for clemency has had more time to be considered.

Mitchell filed his clemency petition at the end of July asking the President to demonstrate respect for tribal sovereignty by commuting his death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of release. Mitchell argues that since the Department of Justice set his execution date on July 29, his petition for clemency has not been given adequate time for consideration.

A member of the Navajo Nation

Tribal leaders from the Navajo Nation, of which Mitchell is a member, and 13 other tribes have called out the federal government for moving forward with the execution despite their objection, in a case that has exposed allegations of racial bias and legal loopholes.

Mitchell's attorneys say he would be the first Native American in modern history to be executed by the US government for a crime committed against another Native American on tribal land. That's because, under the Major Crimes Act, Congress allowed a 'tribal option' where tribal leaders can decide whether to opt into the federal death penalty. The Navajo Nation, along with many other Native American tribes, has not opted in.

But since the Major Crimes Act applies only to serious crimes including murder and manslaughter, federal prosecutors in Mitchell's case found a legal loophole: They could pursue the death penalty in the carjacking resulting in death charge, which is not considered a serious crime and does not fall under the act.

Several judges have voiced their concern at this dismissal of tribal sovereignty, despite denying appeals from Mitchell. In April, two judges on the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals wrote separate opinions questioning the Justice Department's decision to seek the death penalty in Mitchell's case.

'The imposition of the death penalty, in this case, is a betrayal of a promise made to the Navajo Nation, and it demonstrates a deep disrespect for tribal sovereignty,' Judge Morgan Christen wrote.