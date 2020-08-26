Federal executions continue, a live look hours before lethal injection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- All eyes are on Terre Haute once again, that's as federal executions move forward.

There will be two taking place this week, one on Wednesday and the other on Friday.

The first is 38-year-old Lezmond Mitchell.

Mitchell will be the first Native American the Federal Government has executed in modern history.

The Navajo Nation opposed his execution arguing the crimes took place on tribal land. The death penalty is also not apart of their tribe traditions.

However, because of the Major Crimes Act passing in 1885, the Federal Government has jurisdiction on tribal land.

As a result, it is scheduled to move forward for Wednesday at 6 p.m EST.

Let's go back to the beginning of the case and breakdown some of the details.

At the time of the crimes, Mitchell was just 20 years old. His accomplice was considered a teenager.

In 2003, a jury convicted Mitchell for killing Alyce Slim and her 9-year-old granddaughter, Tiffany.

The Department of Justice says Mitchell and an accomplice stabbed Slim 33 times.

Together, they made 9-year-old, Tiffany sit beside her dead grandmother before they slit her throat and crushed her skull with rocks.

Mitchell and his accomplice severed both the heads and hands of the victim.

News 10 will continue to follow this execution and bring updates as we learn more.

News 10's Sarah Lehman will also serve as a media witness to provide other details.